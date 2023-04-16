Cowley College alum returns to Wichita, enters third professional season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After tearing through the junior college ranks as a Cowley Tiger, Jake Means went on to get drafted by his hometown team, the Kansas City Royals. Now in his third season in the minor leagues, Means is back at double-A level Northwest Arkansas Naturals, a Texas League rival for the Wichita Wind Surge, which means trips back to Kansas and playing in front of many of the same fans that cheered him on back at the junior college level.

“It’s pretty cool seeing those guys and talking to them, because I don’t get to see them as much as I used to,” said Means. “We used to spend all the time together at Cowley, living in the dorms and stuff. It’s always good to see old friends.”

Even though last year was Means’ first time playing at Riverfront Stadium, he has gotten the chance to play some memorable games in the same location as a Tiger.

“It’s cool to see this stadium,” he said. “We played at the old one [Lawrence-Dumont Stadium]. We won two regionals there and dogpiled on the mound twice. It’s fun to come back and kind of have that same background and be familiar with it.”

Now Means is in his third season of professional baseball after being drafted in 2019, and hoping to keep climbing through the Minor Leagues as he has since his professional career.

“Just getting through it and trying to make it up the ranks. Next is Omaha and then Kansas City after that.”

Means and the Naturals have one more matchup against the Surge to round out the six-game series starting Sunday at 1:05 pm.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com