Haysville teen dies after early Sunday crash

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old early Sunday morning.(MGN)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old early Sunday morning.

WPD said around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to an injury crash in the 1200 block of S. Seneca where a vehicle had crashed into a tree. Officers located 18-year-old Madison Dahl of Haysville and a 19-year-old in a white Pontiac G6.

Dahl was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by the Wichita Fire Department and taken to the hospital where she later died. The 19-year-old was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said Dahl was driving north on Seneca from Harry and lost control of the vehicle shortly after crossing the railroad tracks and crashed into a tree.

WPD said this is the fifth fatality crash in 2023 and the fifth traffic fatality.

