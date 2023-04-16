Haysville teen dies after early Sunday crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old early Sunday morning.

WPD said around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to an injury crash in the 1200 block of S. Seneca where a vehicle had crashed into a tree. Officers located 18-year-old Madison Dahl of Haysville and a 19-year-old in a white Pontiac G6.

Dahl was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by the Wichita Fire Department and taken to the hospital where she later died. The 19-year-old was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said Dahl was driving north on Seneca from Harry and lost control of the vehicle shortly after crossing the railroad tracks and crashed into a tree.

WPD said this is the fifth fatality crash in 2023 and the fifth traffic fatality.

