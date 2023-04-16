Temps trend higher today

Sunshine and middle 60s this afternoon
what's next
what's next(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it as another chilly morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. However, sunny skies will lead us to a milder afternoon as we climb into the middle 60s, or 10 to 15 degrees higher than Saturday.

Even warmer weather is expected as we head into the work week. Highs near 80 on Monday will be replaced by lower to middle 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the higher temperatures comes stronger, gusty winds and fire danger concerns. Fire weather watches are in effect for Tuesday and will most likely be upgraded to red flag warnings.

Our next significant weather maker is scheduled to move across Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday. While only northern parts of the state have shower and storm chances, all of Kansas will turn considerably cooler.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and milder. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 66.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny and much warmer. Wind: SE/S 10-20. High: 80.

Tue: Low: 52. High: 83. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Wed: Low: 62. High: 87. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Thu: Low: 52. High: 73. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Fri: Low: 45. High: 60. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 62. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crews on scene in SW Sedgwick County after a body was found submerged in water.
Body found submerged in S. Sedgwick Co.
Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirm at least two people are injured...
TRAFFIC ALERT: K-96 between Webb & Greenwich shut down due to multiple crashes
A sign advertising a liquidation sale of seized government assets raises a lot of questions in...
Update: Liquidation auction advertised on signs across Wichita canceled
Sedgwick County Courthouse in Wichita, Kansas
Expungement drive looks to offer up a fresh start
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Breezy and cool Sunday

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Breezy and cool Sunday
Rain chances around the state
Much cooler today with scattered showers around the state
Friday's storms lead to a big cool down for Saturday.
Severe storm threat ends for Kansas, cooldown follows
Today's Severe Weather Outlook
Weather Alert: Strong storm system expected in central, Eastern Kansas