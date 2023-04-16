Temps trend higher today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it as another chilly morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. However, sunny skies will lead us to a milder afternoon as we climb into the middle 60s, or 10 to 15 degrees higher than Saturday.

Even warmer weather is expected as we head into the work week. Highs near 80 on Monday will be replaced by lower to middle 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the higher temperatures comes stronger, gusty winds and fire danger concerns. Fire weather watches are in effect for Tuesday and will most likely be upgraded to red flag warnings.

Our next significant weather maker is scheduled to move across Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday. While only northern parts of the state have shower and storm chances, all of Kansas will turn considerably cooler.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and milder. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 66.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny and much warmer. Wind: SE/S 10-20. High: 80.

Tue: Low: 52. High: 83. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Wed: Low: 62. High: 87. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Thu: Low: 52. High: 73. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Fri: Low: 45. High: 60. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 62. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com