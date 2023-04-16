Warmer days ahead

Highs in the 70s and 80s
3 day temperature forecast for Wichita.
3 day temperature forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much warmer weather will return Monday.

It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s to near 80 with plenty of sunshine. South winds will be a bit gusty over south central Kansas.

Gusty winds will expand across the rest of the state on Tuesday. It will be warm again with highs in the 80s.

The gusty winds combined with low relative humidity will lead to high fire danger across western Kansas throughout the day.

Late in the day, isolated showers and storms could develop over central Kansas with activity moving northeast into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with hail and strong winds.

A cold front will move into the state on Wednesday, which will bring another chance for showers and storms mainly to northern Kansas.

Behind the front, it will turn cooler again for the end of the week and into next weekend. Highs will fall into the 50s and 60s by Friday and throughout next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW/SE 5-10. Low: 36

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 80

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 54

Tue: High: 83 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 62 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 46 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

