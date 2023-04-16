Wichita State lands Oklahoma transfer Bijan Cortes

Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) during an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State,...
Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) during an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Paul Mills and Wichita State have landed their third transfer of the cycle as former Oklahoma point guard Bijan Cortes announced his intent to commit to the Shockers Sunday afternoon.

Cortes made the announcement on Instagram while on his official visit with the Shockers.

The one time three star prospect saw 17 minutes a game his final year with the Sooners, averaging 3.2 points and 2 assists per contest. His three point ability off the bench was key, making 13 of his 27 attempts from deep to shoot just under 50 percent.

Cortes joins fellow Oklahoma native Jacob Germany and Harlond Beverly as new commitments for Paul Mills, leaving five scholarship spots left to fill.

