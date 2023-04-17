Electrical lines create danger in early morning fire

Early morning fire near 21st and Minnesota
Early morning fire near 21st and Minnesota
By Kimberly Ketron
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was just before dawn when the Wichita Fire Department received a call about a building fire in the area of 21st and Minnesota, upon arrival first responders discovered the fire had started in the rear of a multi-unit strip mall.

Energized electric lines creating extreme danger

Rescue 2 was the first unit to arrive and initiated an aggressive interior attack with Engine Company 10.

The fire was located in a connected storage area and was proving difficult to extinguish due to the presence of energized electrical lines.

As first responders searched locked units for occupants, a water supply was laid to the attack pumper from a hydrant across 21st street, necessitating the closure of the street.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control with the assistance of Evergy, who disconnected power to the energized lines, and the Wichita Police Department, who helped with traffic control.

The fire remains under investigation at this time, and the cause has not yet been determined.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
3 seriously injured after WPD officer hits vehicle at intersection
BREAKING: Wichita Police advise neighbors to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area...
WPD peacefully arrests barricaded person in W. Wichita neighborhood
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old early...
Haysville teen dies after early Sunday crash
Crews on scene in SW Sedgwick County after a body was found submerged in water.
Body found submerged in S. Sedgwick Co.
Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirm at least two people are injured...
TRAFFIC ALERT: K-96 between Webb & Greenwich shut down due to multiple crashes

Latest News

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Man faces 2 felony charges, accused of shooting teen who knocked on door in Kansas City
Early morning fire near 21st and Minnesota
Early morning fire 21st and Minnesota
Crews on scene in SW Sedgwick County after a body was found submerged in water.
Sheriff identifies body found in Sedgwick County pond
Newstalk: Often called the invisible killer
Newstalk: Often called the invisible killer