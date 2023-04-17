Electrical lines create danger in early morning fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was just before dawn when the Wichita Fire Department received a call about a building fire in the area of 21st and Minnesota, upon arrival first responders discovered the fire had started in the rear of a multi-unit strip mall.

Energized electric lines creating extreme danger

Rescue 2 was the first unit to arrive and initiated an aggressive interior attack with Engine Company 10.

The fire was located in a connected storage area and was proving difficult to extinguish due to the presence of energized electrical lines.

As first responders searched locked units for occupants, a water supply was laid to the attack pumper from a hydrant across 21st street, necessitating the closure of the street.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control with the assistance of Evergy, who disconnected power to the energized lines, and the Wichita Police Department, who helped with traffic control.

The fire remains under investigation at this time, and the cause has not yet been determined.

No one was hurt.

