GoFundMe for Ralph Yarl raises more than $1 million

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a shooting Thursday night in the Northland injured 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, a GoFundMe for the Staley High School student has eclipsed $1 million.

Yarl was shot in the 1100 block of NE 115th Street just after 9:50 p.m. Thursday. According to Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, the 16-year-old Yarl was on his way to pick up his siblings and arrived at the wrong address. The address Yarl was attempting to get to was a block away.

A GoFundMe was established Sunday afternoon with a goal to raise money for Yarl’s medical bills and therapy. Any additional funds, Spoonmore -- who started the fund -- said, would go toward potential college expenses and a trip to West Africa that Yarl looked forward to post-high school graduation.

North Kansas City Schools said Monday that students at Staley High School would participate in a Unity Walk on Tuesday, April 18. The school district is also attempting to collect 1,000 cards of compassion and support through The Art Club.

The GoFundMe, which has more than $1.3 million in donations, can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

