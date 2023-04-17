Hit/miss storms & some severe weather into midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thunderstorm chances will return to Kansas as soon as Tuesday, but the potential increases a bit more during the middle of the week. Another cold front is expected to move into the region on Wednesday, which could bring some strong or severe storms back to the area.

Look for a few passing clouds into the night. A few showers may develop east of Wichita early Tuesday, but mainly over the Flint Hills. Into the afternoon, highs will warm into the 80s with increasing south winds. The best chances for a few shower and storms will be in central and northern Kansas, but they should remain hit and miss.

Along and ahead of the cold front Wednesday, scattered storms may develop, especially in central and northern Kansas once again. Storms will move northeast. Highs will be a mix of 70s and 80s for most of the state, but may only be in the 60s for the far northwest.

Storm chances will push farther south late Wednesday night, and then should get out of Kansas early Thursday. Much cooler air is likely late in the week, and another hard freeze could be statewide heading into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and milder. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 63

Wed: High: 85 Partly cloudy; breezy. Overnight showers or storms.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 52 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 45 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 71 Low: 43 Partly cloudy; overnight showers/storms.

