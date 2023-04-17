Man critical after being near Central and Grove

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Paramedics rushed a man in critical condition to the hospital overnight after he was shot near Central and Grove. Police say he is expected to survive.

No arrest has been made, but police are investigating the shooting as an isolated incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact them.

