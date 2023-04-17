Minnesota settles case against e-cigarette maker Juul

FILE - A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New York. Attorneys are expected to deliver closing arguments Monday, April 17, 2023, in Minnesota's case against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota announced a settlement Monday in its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria — the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial — just ahead of closing arguments.

The terms will be kept confidential until formal papers are publicly filed with the court in 30 days, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement.

“After three weeks of trial highlighting and bringing into the public record the actions that JUUL and Altria took that contributed to the youth vaping epidemic, we reached a settlement in the best interest of Minnesotans,” Ellison said. “Right now, the terms of the final settlement are not public, but we will announce them soon. When we do, it will be alongside those harmed, the community, elected officials, and others responsible for protecting our children.

