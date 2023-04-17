Man faces 2 felony charges, accused of shooting teen who knocked on door in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Update: Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said Monday that the man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy last Thursday in Kansas City, Mo., now faces two felony charges. The suspect, identified as 85-year-old Andrew Lester, is charged with assault and armed criminal action. While he has not yet been arrested, his bond has been set at $200,000.

Police said on Thursday, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl went to pick up his siblings from a house in the 1100 block of NE 115th Terrace. Instead, he ended up at NE 115th Street. After knocking at the door, he was shot. Thompson said according to the probable cause affidavit, Lester fired a .32 revolver to fire through a glass door. Yarl was struck but was able to get up and run for help.

Thompson said there was a racial component to the case, but the current charges carry more weight.

Family members said Yarl was released from the hospital Monday afternoon and is home recovering.

