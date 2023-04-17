Sept. 23 declared ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’ in New Jersey

The governor of New Jersey designated Sept. 23 as "Bruce Springsteen Day" in the state.
The governor of New Jersey designated Sept. 23 as "Bruce Springsteen Day" in the state.(Takahiro Kyono / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The home state of iconic singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen has immortalized him with a state holiday.

Phil Murphy, the governor of New Jersey, announced the decision to designate Sept. 23 as “Bruce Springsteen Day” on Twitter on Saturday.

“Bruce Springsteen will forever be remembered as the voice of the Garden State, signaling to the world that New Jerseyians were born to run,” Murphy said in the announcement.

Born Sept. 23, 1949, Bruce Springsteen has released 21 albums during his career, which has spanned over six decades so far.

Springsteen, also known as “The Boss,” is known for creating “heartland rock,” a type of rock music which combines mainstream rock with socially conscious lyrics written about working-class American life.

The singer and songwriter originally found mainstream success with his third album “Born to Run” in 1975 and has since gone on to become a cultural giant in the following decades, supported by his backing band, The E Street Band.

The governor said this upcoming Sept. 23 will be known as “Bruce Springsteen Day” for “creating the soundtrack to our glory days.”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are on their 2023 tour, which started in North America before heading to Europe and finishing back in North America later in the year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
3 seriously injured after WPD officer hits vehicle at intersection
BREAKING: Wichita Police advise neighbors to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area...
WPD peacefully arrests barricaded person in W. Wichita neighborhood
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old early...
Haysville teen dies after early Sunday crash
Crews on scene in SW Sedgwick County after a body was found submerged in water.
Body found submerged in S. Sedgwick Co.
Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirm at least two people are injured...
TRAFFIC ALERT: K-96 between Webb & Greenwich shut down due to multiple crashes

Latest News

League 42
League 42 opens season with new facility, field
FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker
Am I equal?
Heights wheelchair standout competes against runners
Shaggy is a two-time Grammy award-winning artist.
Wichita Riverfest announces concert lineup, discount button sales
A grand jury in Akron voted not to indict 8 police officers involved in the deadly shooting of...
Akron mayor gives remarks at presser on investigation into shooting death