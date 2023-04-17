Sheriff identifies body found in Sedgwick County pond

Crews on scene in SW Sedgwick County after a body was found submerged in water.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified a man found dead Saturday in a south Sedgwick County pond as 50-year-old Adam Ray Adams.

The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected in connection with Adams’ body being found submerged in a pond near 63rd Street South and the Kansas Turnpike.

On Saturday, a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office said the man was found along the shoreline fully clothed in an area that was difficult to reach. Crews with the Wichita, Sedgwick County and Derby fire departments responded to assist in the recovery.

The lieutenant said the department believes the man – identified as Adams-- had been in the water for a long period of time.

