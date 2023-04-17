Warming up across Kansas

Warm today - even warmer by Wednesday.
Warm today - even warmer by Wednesday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it as another chilly morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. However, sunny skies will lead us to a warmer afternoon as we climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s, or 10 to 15 degrees above average.

As the warmer air returns to the state, a few storms are possible tonight, mainly well east of Wichita. A second, better chance of storms takes place over central Kansas on Tuesday night. However, neither round is expected to produce widespread severe weather.

Even warmer weather is expected as we move toward the middle of the work week. Highs in the lower 80s on Tuesday will be replaced by upper 80s, or near record heat on Wednesday.

With the higher temperatures comes stronger, gusty winds and fire danger concerns. Fire weather watches are in effect for Tuesday and will most likely be upgraded to red flag warnings.

Our next significant weather maker is scheduled to move across Kansas during the middle of the week. A cold front will produce a line of strong to severe storms over central and eastern Kansas Wednesday night, and all of Kansas will be considerably cooler on Thursday and Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and much warmer. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and milder. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy; isolated storms into the evening. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 83.

Wed: Low: 62. High: 87. Partly cloudy, windy; scattered storms into the evening.

Thu: Low: 52. High: 73. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Fri: Low: 45. High: 60. Mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 33. High: 58. Partly cloudy, chilly.

Sun: Low: 32. High: 63. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
3 seriously injured after WPD officer hits vehicle at intersection
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old early...
Haysville teen dies after early Sunday crash
BREAKING: Wichita Police advise neighbors to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area...
WPD peacefully arrests barricaded person in W. Wichita neighborhood
Crews on scene in SW Sedgwick County after a body was found submerged in water.
Body found submerged in S. Sedgwick Co.
Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirm at least two people are injured...
TRAFFIC ALERT: K-96 between Webb & Greenwich shut down due to multiple crashes

Latest News

3 day temperature forecast for Wichita.
Warmer days ahead
what's next
Temps trend higher today
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Breezy and cool Sunday
Rain chances around the state
Much cooler today with scattered showers around the state