Warming up across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it as another chilly morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. However, sunny skies will lead us to a warmer afternoon as we climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s, or 10 to 15 degrees above average.

As the warmer air returns to the state, a few storms are possible tonight, mainly well east of Wichita. A second, better chance of storms takes place over central Kansas on Tuesday night. However, neither round is expected to produce widespread severe weather.

Even warmer weather is expected as we move toward the middle of the work week. Highs in the lower 80s on Tuesday will be replaced by upper 80s, or near record heat on Wednesday.

With the higher temperatures comes stronger, gusty winds and fire danger concerns. Fire weather watches are in effect for Tuesday and will most likely be upgraded to red flag warnings.

Our next significant weather maker is scheduled to move across Kansas during the middle of the week. A cold front will produce a line of strong to severe storms over central and eastern Kansas Wednesday night, and all of Kansas will be considerably cooler on Thursday and Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and much warmer. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and milder. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy; isolated storms into the evening. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 83.

Wed: Low: 62. High: 87. Partly cloudy, windy; scattered storms into the evening.

Thu: Low: 52. High: 73. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Fri: Low: 45. High: 60. Mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 33. High: 58. Partly cloudy, chilly.

Sun: Low: 32. High: 63. Mostly sunny.

