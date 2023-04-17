Wichita Riverfest announces concert lineup, discount button sales

Shaggy is a two-time Grammy award-winning artist.
Shaggy is a two-time Grammy award-winning artist.(Jonathan Mannion | Jonathan Mannion)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Festivals, Inc. released further information about what Riverfest has in store this year as the organization announced sales starting for “early bird buttons” and the concert lineup for the eight-day event, running from June 2-9.

The concert lineup includes a mix of styles and eras, individual performers and bands recognized from the local to international levels.

Full concert lineup:

June 2June 3June 4June 5June 6June 7June 8June 9June 10
Cash Hollistah with DJ CarbonReid HaughtonDownton Get Down: Kevin Harrison & The BrandBlind Boys of AlabamaTexas HillDesureErnest James ZydecoFiesta Del Rio: DJ Ynno Mrales, Los De L Sierra,Pepeyo Y Los Diamantes De Ojinaga, Mariachi America, Y Los Huildes Hermonos AyalaPete Gile
ShaggyWilderadoParker MillsapLe’Andria JohnsonEli Young BandHaymakersXVEden MunozJenna & Martin Duo
Drew Holcomb & The NeighborsGin BlossomsThe Soul RebelsParmalee

Wichita Festivals said from now through May 5, you can buy Riverfest buttons for $10 for adults and $5 for children at Wichita Meineke Car Care Centers (925 E. Central Ave., 2344 S. Seneca St., 1810 W. 21st St., 3430 N. Woodlawn St. and 660 N. Webb Rd.) and Derby (1910 N. Nelson Dr.).

Starting May 6, full-price buttons ($15 for adults and $5 for children) will be available at area QuikTrip stores. Children five and younger get into the Riverfest for free.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
3 seriously injured after WPD officer hits vehicle at intersection
BREAKING: Wichita Police advise neighbors to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area...
WPD peacefully arrests barricaded person in W. Wichita neighborhood
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old early...
Haysville teen dies after early Sunday crash
Crews on scene in SW Sedgwick County after a body was found submerged in water.
Body found submerged in S. Sedgwick Co.
Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirm at least two people are injured...
TRAFFIC ALERT: K-96 between Webb & Greenwich shut down due to multiple crashes

Latest News

League 42
League 42 opens season with new facility, field
Am I equal?
Heights wheelchair standout competes against runners
Traffic signals
Wichta addresses traffic signalization across town
Early morning fire near 21st and Minnesota
Electrical lines create danger in early morning fire