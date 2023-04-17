Wichita Riverfest announces concert lineup, discount button sales

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Festivals, Inc. released further information about what Riverfest has in store this year as the organization announced sales starting for “early bird buttons” and the concert lineup for the eight-day event, running from June 2-9.

The concert lineup includes a mix of styles and eras, individual performers and bands recognized from the local to international levels.

Full concert lineup:

June 2 June 3 June 4 June 5 June 6 June 7 June 8 June 9 June 10 Cash Hollistah with DJ Carbon Reid Haughton Downton Get Down: Kevin Harrison & The Brand Blind Boys of Alabama Texas Hill Desure Ernest James Zydeco Fiesta Del Rio: DJ Ynno Mrales, Los De L Sierra,Pepeyo Y Los Diamantes De Ojinaga, Mariachi America, Y Los Huildes Hermonos Ayala Pete Gile Shaggy Wilderado Parker Millsap Le’Andria Johnson Eli Young Band Haymakers XV Eden Munoz Jenna & Martin Duo Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Gin Blossoms The Soul Rebels Parmalee

Wichita Festivals said from now through May 5, you can buy Riverfest buttons for $10 for adults and $5 for children at Wichita Meineke Car Care Centers (925 E. Central Ave., 2344 S. Seneca St., 1810 W. 21st St., 3430 N. Woodlawn St. and 660 N. Webb Rd.) and Derby (1910 N. Nelson Dr.).

Starting May 6, full-price buttons ($15 for adults and $5 for children) will be available at area QuikTrip stores. Children five and younger get into the Riverfest for free.

