Woman dies in crash in Greeley County

GREELEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 60-year-old woman died Monday morning in a crash in Greeley County.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on westbound on K-96.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2003 Pontiac Montana driven by Mary Murray, of Scott City, went off the road to the right and started to rotate clockwise. The vehicle then came to rest facing northeast in the ditch of K-96. Murry was ejected.

She was taken to the Greeley County Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com