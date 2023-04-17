Woman dies in crash in Greeley County

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 60-year-old Mary Murray died early Monday morning (April 17) when she was ejected from her vehicle when it crashed a crash on K-96.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREELEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 60-year-old woman died Monday morning in a crash in Greeley County.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on westbound on K-96.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2003 Pontiac Montana driven by Mary Murray, of Scott City, went off the road to the right and started to rotate clockwise. The vehicle then came to rest facing northeast in the ditch of K-96. Murry was ejected.

She was taken to the Greeley County Hospital where she died from her injuries.

