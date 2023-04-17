WPD negotiating with barricaded person in W. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) tweeted Sunday asking neighbors to remain in their homes and for people to avoid the area near the 7000 block of W. Freeman Lane.

About 5:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic violence with weapon call. Officers believe there is an armed person in a home making threats.

WPD SWAT and negotiators have been activated to attempt to resolve the situation peacefully. Officers say other people in the home were able to get out but the suspect remains in the home.

12 News has a crew on-scene gathering more details.

