WPD peacefully arrests barricaded person in W. Wichita neighborhood

BREAKING: Wichita Police advise neighbors to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area near Central and Ridge as SWAT and negotiators work to resolve the situation peacefully.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed it arrested the man involved in a barricaded incident Sunday evening.

WPD said the man was peacefully arrested after the three hour long standoff.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) tweeted Sunday asking neighbors to remain in their homes and for people to avoid the area near the 7000 block of W. Freeman Lane.

About 5:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic violence with weapon call. Officers believe there is an armed person in a home making threats.

WPD SWAT and negotiators have been activated to attempt to resolve the situation peacefully. Officers say other people in the home were able to get out but the suspect remains in the home.

12 News has a crew on-scene gathering more details.

