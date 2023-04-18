Affidavit: Baby’s autopsy results showed evidence of fentanyl, cocaine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Court documents released Tuesday reveal new details in the death of a one-year-old boy last July.

Investigators say Lucca Lien died of fentanyl poisoning while in the care of his father, Jordan Lien.

According to the probable cause affidavit, cell phone data showed Jordan messaged someone two days before the child’s death asking for a pill that often contains fentanyl.

An autopsy showed Lucca tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine at the time of his death. Tests of drug paraphernalia in Jordan’s hotel room also found meth.

Jordan was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his son. According to an obituary. Jordan Lien died on March 9, 2023.

12 News has reached out to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office to find out what that means for the case.

