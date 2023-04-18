Andover YMCA releases renderings of upcoming renovations

Artist rendering of Andover YMCA upgrades.
Artist rendering of Andover YMCA upgrades.(Andover YMCA)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover YMCA has released artist renderings of planned renovations nearly a year after a tornado struck the town and badly damaged the facility.

The renderings show an upgraded facility and water park.

Andover water park renovation plan.
Andover water park renovation plan.(Andover YMCA)

Crews have worked to rebuild and open the YMCA after last April’s EF3 tornado. The YMCA is enhancing the splash pad and stocking the infant area with new amenities/

Tuesday’s release of the renderings follows regular updates from the YMCA about its rebuilding progress.

