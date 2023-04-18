Caldwell woman killed in crash near South Haven

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 74-year-old Caldwell woman died from her injuries in a Monday afternoon crash on U-81 about 1.5 miles west of South Haven, in Sumner County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Diana Jean Cassady was driving south on U-81 when, for an unknown reason, her car went into the north ditch. The KHP said Cassady drove back onto the road and overcorrected. Her car rolled into the ditch and landed on its top.

Cassidy died at the scene, information in the KHP crash log showed.

