City council approves $6 million for south Wichita pickleball complex

The Wichita Council approved $6.15 million for a new pickleball complex at South Lakes Park.
The Wichita Council approved $6.15 million for a new pickleball complex at South Lakes Park.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita city leaders approve a design concept and funding to add pickleball courts to a south Wichita Park.

The city plans to build a 24-court pickleball complex at South Lakes Park on South Meridian.

The total projected cost of the project is more than $6.15 million, nearly double the initial estimate of $3 million, due to increased construction costs.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

