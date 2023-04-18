City council approves $6 million for south Wichita pickleball complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita city leaders approve a design concept and funding to add pickleball courts to a south Wichita Park.

The city plans to build a 24-court pickleball complex at South Lakes Park on South Meridian.

The total projected cost of the project is more than $6.15 million, nearly double the initial estimate of $3 million, due to increased construction costs.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com