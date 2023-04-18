City of Wichita aims to improve commute times

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Compared to other cities its size, Wichita has some of the best commute times in the country with a trip from one end of town to the other only taking about 20 minutes. Still, the city sees room for improvement and is committed to cut down on commute times.

Gabe Perez commutes daily from the west side of Wichita to downtown for work. He’s noticed how traffic lights along his route could add up with the time he spends in his car.

“I would say two minutes, at most that I’ve had to deal with,” he said of waiting at a stoplight without much traffic around him. “It was middle of the day, trying to get home, nobody’s coming. I’m just sitting there like, ‘hello? Is anything going to happen?’”

While Perez said he’s seeing improvements in how long he’s waiting at traffic lights, he feels they could be more efficient.

“Usually, I take Kellogg almost every day when I’m on that side of town. I realized that on Kellogg, the lights are a little more efficient more so than downtown,” he said. “That side is more efficient and quicker to getting people on.”

As part of the City of Wichita’s plan to improve traffic signals, the city is looking at three key spots: I-235 and K-42, Waco from 1st to Central, and Ridge from 37th Street North to a soon-to-be-constructed traffic signal at Village Circle. The city will pay for part of the work and share with cost with the state.

Perez agrees Wichita fares well, especially compared with much larger cities where delays are far worse.

“Driving from here to back home is about 15 minutes. During rush hour, it’s 25 minutes. It’s not too big of a difference,” he said of his commute from downtown to west Wichita. “But if it’s like LA or a bigger city, that’s an hour and a half waiting right there.”

The City of Wichita said it’s also studying other corridors where signal times can be improved upon, including Greenwich and 21st Street North. Meanwhile, construction on the three areas on which it’s focused is set to start next year.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com