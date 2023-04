ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley College Cheer team competed in the Cheer America Nationals this past weekend in Galveston, Texas.

The team placed first and was named national champions in the college coed division.

The team is coached by Brandon Burke and Lindsay Sanderholm.

