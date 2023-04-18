Dog flu outbreak in Oklahoma could pose threat in Kansas

Oklahoma City has reported seeing nearly 300 cases of dogs with flu-like symptoms.
By Branden Stitt
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A dog flu outbreak in Oklahoma could soon pose a threat to dogs in Kansas. Oklahoma City has reported seeing nearly 300 cases of dogs with flu-like symptoms.

The Wichita area hasn’t yet seen any spikes in cases like Oklahoma City. Dr. Jessica Hodes, DVM with Hodes Veterinary Clinic in Rose Hill, said the biggest concern is with shelters and doggy daycares where the virus can quickly spread. Before panic sets in, there are ways to prevent and treat the illness.

“Canine influenza, just like the human we know of, is a fairly contagious disease,” Dr. Hodes said.

Like humans, some dogs are more prone to getting sick.

“Does your dog go to the groomer? Does your dog go to doggy daycare? Does it board frequently? Those dogs would be at higher risk, Dr. Hodes said.

A dreaded question that pops up when there’s an outbreak concerning pets: “Can my dog die if it gets the flu?”

“The answer is ‘yes,’ but that’s typically rare,” Dr. Hodes said.

The symptoms of canine influenza are similar to those of the flu in humans including decreased appetite, fever, and development of a cough. That cough can be similar to kennel cough, but there’s a difference.

“That particular virus can morph a lot more quickly than the others,” Dr. Hodes said.

This is why getting ahead of it is crucial.

“Vaccinating ahead of time is so helpful because if you wait until dogs are showing symptoms, they’ve been spreading for the last two or three days,” Dr. Hodes said.

