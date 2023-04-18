Gov. Kelly signs bill expanding resources for dyslexic students

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2322 on Tuesday. The bill updates the Special Education for Exceptional Children Act to include dyslexia under the list of disabilities covered. Now, schools will be required to provide additional resources and support to students with dyslexia.

“Ensuring our special education students have the tools they need to thrive is one of my top priorities,” Kelly said. “That means recognizing all students — including students with dyslexia — who may need additional support and resources.”

Kelly signed three other bills:

House Bill 2216: Removes the mandatory five day term of imprisonment for first-time offenders that drive with a license that has been canceled, suspended, or revoked due to failure to appear in court or pay fines.

House Bill 2214: Updates references to the names of state correctional facilities in statute, including updating the name of the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility to the Larned State Correctional Facility.

House Bill 2336: Increases the ability of local airport authorities to bond for public construction and improvement projects.

