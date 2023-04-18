House fire closes parts of Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re following breaking news Tuesday morning of a house fire in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

No injuries have been reported as of 6 a.m., however, Broadway is closed between Osie and Skinner.

If you are heading that direction this morning, you will need to find an alternate route.

