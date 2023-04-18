Kansas City shooting suspect in custody

Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, has been charged with first-degree assault for...
Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, has been charged with first-degree assault for shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers.(Source: Kansas City Police Dept. via CNN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Clay County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Lester, accused in the shooting of Kansas City-area teenager Ralph Yarl, has surrendered and is in their custody.

Lester was charged with two felonies for shooting Yarl, who mistakenly went to the wrong house to pick up his younger siblings.

Lester, 84, wasn’t immediately charged. Yarl, a 16-year-old junior in high school, survived the April 13 shooting and was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Officials say the shooting of Yarl, who is black, may have been racially motivated.

