Kansas City shooting suspect in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Clay County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Lester, accused in the shooting of Kansas City-area teenager Ralph Yarl, has surrendered and is in their custody.

Lester was charged with two felonies for shooting Yarl, who mistakenly went to the wrong house to pick up his younger siblings.

Lester, 84, wasn’t immediately charged. Yarl, a 16-year-old junior in high school, survived the April 13 shooting and was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Officials say the shooting of Yarl, who is black, may have been racially motivated.

