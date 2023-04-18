Kansas tied 2 states getting more for your wedding
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether it is you and your partner getting ready to take the plunge, or you are a proud parent getting ready to push one out of the nest, planning a wedding is one of the most exciting times in anyone’s life; but it can also be one of the most nerve racking. Especially when it comes to the cost of the wedding.
So what does a wedding really cost?
Obviously, it depends on a number of factors such as number of guests (in 2022 the average was 117 guests), venue, catering, apparel costs, flowers, and the list goes on. But regardless of how elaborate or simple you plan your wedding, the cost can break the bank.
Or does it?
Here is the truth: the cost of a wedding depends on the state and the difference can be as much as $35,000.
According to “The Knot” wedding planner website, in a review of wedding costs in 2022, Kansas is tied with Oklahoma and Utah for having the lowest cost weddings in the continental United States with an average of $16,000. New Jersey topped the list as the most expensive with an average cost of $51,000. Hawaii and Alaska were not included in the list.
Destination weddings averaged $35,600 during 2022.
If you live in Kansas and are getting ready to tie the knot, consider having your wedding right here at home. Not only does Kansas offer a wealth of stunning venues and picturesque landscapes, but it also happens to be one of the best states to save you money for your honeymoon.
In case you are curious, here is a list of the 48 states alphabetically with their average wedding costs.
- Alabama: $22,000
- Arkansas: $21,000
- Arizona: $23,000
- California: $37,000
- Colorado: $30,000
- Connecticut: $39,000
- Delaware: $39,000
- DC: $40,000
- Florida: $30,000
- Georgia: $26,000
- Idaho: $19,000
- Illinois: $37,000
- Indiana: $23,000
- Iowa: $19,000
- Kentucky: $20,000
- Kansas: $16,000
- Louisiana: $31,000
- Maine: $31,000
- Maryland: $39,000
- Massachusetts: $46,000
- Michigan: $27,000
- Minnesota: $25,000
- Mississippi: $28,000
- Missouri: $23,000
- Montana: $18,000
- Nebraska: $21,000
- Nevada: $21,000
- New Hampshire: $30,000
- New Jersey: $51,000
- New Mexico: $18,000
- New York: $46,000
- North Carolina: $29,000
- North Dakota & South Dakota: $20,000
- Ohio: $26,000
- Oklahoma: $16,000
- Oregon: $19,000
- Pennsylvania: $33,000
- Rhode Island: $43,000
- South Carolina: $32,000
- Tennessee: $22,000
- Texas: $27,000
- Utah: $16,000
- Vermont: $43,000
- Virginia: $31,000
- Washington: $23,000
- West Virginia: $31,000
- Wisconsin: $26,000
- Wyoming: $18,000
