Kansas tied 2 states getting more for your wedding

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether it is you and your partner getting ready to take the plunge, or you are a proud parent getting ready to push one out of the nest, planning a wedding is one of the most exciting times in anyone’s life; but it can also be one of the most nerve racking. Especially when it comes to the cost of the wedding.

So what does a wedding really cost?

Obviously, it depends on a number of factors such as number of guests (in 2022 the average was 117 guests), venue, catering, apparel costs, flowers, and the list goes on. But regardless of how elaborate or simple you plan your wedding, the cost can break the bank.

Or does it?

Here is the truth: the cost of a wedding depends on the state and the difference can be as much as $35,000.

According to “The Knot” wedding planner website, in a review of wedding costs in 2022, Kansas is tied with Oklahoma and Utah for having the lowest cost weddings in the continental United States with an average of $16,000. New Jersey topped the list as the most expensive with an average cost of $51,000. Hawaii and Alaska were not included in the list.

Destination weddings averaged $35,600 during 2022.

If you live in Kansas and are getting ready to tie the knot, consider having your wedding right here at home. Not only does Kansas offer a wealth of stunning venues and picturesque landscapes, but it also happens to be one of the best states to save you money for your honeymoon.

In case you are curious, here is a list of the 48 states alphabetically with their average wedding costs.

Alabama: $22,000

Arkansas: $21,000

Arizona: $23,000

California: $37,000

Colorado: $30,000

Connecticut: $39,000

Delaware: $39,000

DC: $40,000

Florida: $30,000

Georgia: $26,000

Idaho: $19,000

Illinois: $37,000

Indiana: $23,000

Iowa: $19,000

Kentucky: $20,000

Kansas: $16,000

Louisiana: $31,000

Maine: $31,000

Maryland: $39,000

Massachusetts: $46,000

Michigan: $27,000

Minnesota: $25,000

Mississippi: $28,000

Missouri: $23,000

Montana: $18,000

Nebraska: $21,000

Nevada: $21,000

New Hampshire: $30,000

New Jersey: $51,000

New Mexico: $18,000

New York: $46,000

North Carolina: $29,000

North Dakota & South Dakota: $20,000

Ohio: $26,000

Oklahoma: $16,000

Oregon: $19,000

Pennsylvania: $33,000

Rhode Island: $43,000

South Carolina: $32,000

Tennessee: $22,000

Texas: $27,000

Utah: $16,000

Vermont: $43,000

Virginia: $31,000

Washington: $23,000

West Virginia: $31,000

Wisconsin: $26,000

Wyoming: $18,000

