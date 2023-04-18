Limited storm coverage in Kansas the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few storms will be in Kansas through early Thursday, but widespread rainfall is not anticipated for the area. As bad as we need the rain, most of the action will happen north and east of our immediate area. A cold front will come through Wednesday and early Thursday, which will start cooling temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Expect a few showers or storms north of I-70 into the night, but those are not likely to be severe. Low temperatures will fall to the 40s in the far west but should stay in the 60s in the east. South winds will back down late in the night, and it won’t be as windy for Wednesday. Highs will range from the 60s in the northwest to mid 80s in south central Kansas. Scattered evening storms north of I-70 remain possible, and a few could be severe.

Early Thursday may have some storms in the Flint Hills and southeast Kansas, but the activity quickly clears by mid-morning. Highs will be in the 60s for most of the state Thursday afternoon with a northwest wind.

Colder weather returns by Friday and the start of the weekend. Highs will be nearly 20 degrees below average and a frost or freeze remains a threat for Saturday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and not quite as windy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: A few storms possible late. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 52.

Thu: High: 71 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 62 Low: 45 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 31 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 47 Cloudy; showers and storms.

