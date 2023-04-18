New season brings new opportunities for Wichita’s League 42

The inner-city baseball league, named in honor of MLB great Jackie Robinson. kicked off another season Monday with a lot of great new things.
By Jaiya Brown and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Entering its 11th season, a youth baseball league focused on inclusion is ready to take a swing at new opportunities and experiences. Monday evening brought the season’s first games for League 42 in McAdams Park. Monday night, League 42 introduced its newest field, Fidelity Bank Field, as well as a new learning center connected with the league.

“We got a lot of kids here that are getting to play baseball for the first time and we love it,” League 42 Executive Director Bob Lutz said. “We love watching them play. We love watching them improve.”

League 42 was founded in 2013, honoring the legacy of Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in Major League Baseball history.

“He means a lot to us, our legacy means a lot to us, and of course, our kids mean a lot to us,” Lutz said.

A decade since it started, League 42 continues to grow.

“Well, we have 600 kids in our league, and to try to do all of that with three fields was a huge challenge. So we added the fourth field, thanks to Fidelity Bank,” Lutz said.

The first two games on Fidelity Bank Field were played Monday evening.

Going beyond baseball with League 42′s community-outreach mission, Lutz discussed the value of adding the learning center at McAdams Park.

“We are so excited about the afterschool tutoring that we are offering in this facility,” he said. “We wanna help kids with reading skills, with math skills. Baseball is a great tool but education is an even better one.”

League 42 parents like Tyanne Nichols say they’re appreciative of what league organizers and coaches provide for their children, going beyond practices and games.

“Glad that they really care about our kids. I actually signed up all five of my kids,” Nichols said.

