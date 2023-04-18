Off course: Golf carts could soon be allowed on Derby streets

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - An expansion of golf court usage could be coming soon to Derby. The expansion would go beyond the golf course and a connected residential neighborhood. The proposal could allow golf carts on all city streets, minus a few with heavier traffic.

The current ordinance for golf cart usage says the vehicles are only allowed on public streets in The Oaks neighborhood which surrounds the Derby County Club Golf Course. A proposal would allow golf-cart driving on all public streets with speeds limits of 30 miles per hour or slower.

“So, our residential neighborhood streets is kind of the focus of the change,” said Derby City Manager Kiel Mangus.

Even if the expanded usage is approved, the city says drivers can’t operate golf carts on four of the town’s busiest roadways: Meadowlark Boulevard, Patriot Avenue, K-15 and Rock Road.

Golf carts can cross higher-speed streets, but can only cross at signalized intersections. Another important note is that golf carts wouldn’t be allowed on sidewalks, trails or any place used for pedestrian traffic, unless the path is designated as a cart path, like on golf courses.

Mangus said a decision on the possible expansion is expected nest Tuesday, April 25, in the second reading of the proposal. If interested in driving a golf cart in town, you must have a valid driver’s license and your golf cart registered with the City of Derby.

Mangus said residents will be able to find further information on golf-cart-operating requirements and where they can and cannot drive golf carts on the city’s website: http://derbyks.com/744/Golf-Carts.

