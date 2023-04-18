Softball coach in wheelchair forced to stop pitching during games

Softball coach Chase Carnley was asked not to pitch to his coach-pitch softball team anymore for safety concerns. (Source: WTVY)
By Will Polston and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) – A softball coach in a wheelchair from Alabama was asked to watch his team from the dugout, despite having pitched for his team during their first five games of the season.

Chase Carnely was bound to a wheelchair six years ago after a car accident.

He coached baseball for several years and just began coaching softball this year in a coach-pitch league.

After Dixie Softball received a complaint, Carnley was asked to watch his team from the dugout for the safety of the players.

“We have other coaches that obviously can pitch, but it encouraged me to get out and be able to pitch to those girls, and those girls believe in me enough to get out there and give them the best position to succeed,” Carnley said.

Dixie Softball President Obie Evans said there is no specific rule that prohibits a coach in a wheelchair from being on the pitcher’s mound, but urged safety is of the utmost importance in the league.

Ashford’s City Attorney Bart Boothe also released a statement regarding the matter saying he understands Carnley’s desire to pitch but due to the safety of both him and the players, that is a risk they are not willing to take.

With all of that in mind, Carnley and other coaches on staff could not recall a time in which an injury had occurred due to Carnley being in a wheelchair on the field.

“The benefits and positive vibes that come from having him out there as a pitcher, way outweighs anything negative that could come from it,” said Whitney Ingram Maze, a coach alongside Carnley.

Carnley watched his team play from the bench Monday evening, doing his best to rally the girls on the team, but both coaching staffs involved in the game missed his presence on the field.

“Tonight was kind of a bummer that he wasn’t out there,” said softball coach Evan Kohen. “It changed the whole structure of the game in our opinion. We support him and hope the best for him.”

Though he’s been revoked pitching rights, Carnley said he will continue to fight for his rights and will pray things will work out.

“I’m not going to stop here,” Carnley said. “I feel it is only right that I am eligible to get out there and coach just like any other coach.”

One of the Ashford coaches mentioned filing a formal complaint, saying this incident is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Man faces 2 felony charges in shooting of teen who knocked on door in Kansas City
Crews on scene in SW Sedgwick County after a body was found submerged in water.
Sheriff identifies body found in Sedgwick County pond
BREAKING: Wichita Police advise neighbors to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area...
WPD peacefully arrests barricaded person in W. Wichita neighborhood
Shaggy is a two-time Grammy award-winning artist.
Wichita Riverfest announces concert lineup, discount button sales
Man critical after shooting near Central and Grove

Latest News

The birthday girl moved to Sun City in 1985 and still lives in the same home.
Woman celebrates 107th birthday with special ukulele performance
FILE - A nonprofit created by moms to help families struggling with dyslexia is here to help...
Governor Kelly signs bill expanding resources for students with dyslexia
FILE - Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl...
Damar Hamlin cleared to play 4 months after cardiac arrest
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly relaxes on the back of a chair within her executive office at the...
Gov. Kelly signs bill expanding resources for dyslexic students
U.S. Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through...
Littlest intruder: Toddler crawls through White House fence