Tang, K-State land 5-star 2024 basketball commit

The number one ranked player in the state of Oklahoma is headed north to play for Jerome Tang at Kansas State.(Kansas State Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BARTLESVILLE, Ok. (KWCH) - After their Elite Eight run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Kansas State builds on the momentum by landing one of the top players in the class of 2024 in David Castillo. Castillo is currently a junior at Bartlesville High School in Oklahoma, rated as a 5-star recruit by ESPN. Castillo is also the 12th ranked prospect in the country by ESPN.

Castillo chose Kansas State over Kansas and Oklahoma State on Tuesday afternoon.

Castillo is the first prospect signed in the class of 2024 for the ‘Cats.

