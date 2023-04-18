Tuesday temps go up to the mid 80s

By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today underneath mainly sunny skies, and alongside strong, gusty winds from the south, temperatures will climb into the middle 80s.

The higher temperatures, stronger winds, and low humidity will create fire danger concerns over far western Kansas today. Areas to the east will be just as windy, but higher humidity should mute the fire weather conditions.

As the moist and warmer air returns to the state, a few storms are possible tonight, mainly over central, and north-central Kansas. Most or all the storms will be northwest of Wichita, and widespread severe weather is not expected.

Even warmer weather is expected on Wednesday as we climb into the middle to upper 80s, or near record high territory. Wichita will need to climb to 91 to tie the record from 1987.

A powerful cold front moving across Kansas will produce a line of strong to severe storms over central and eastern Kansas Wednesday night, and all of Kansas will be considerably cooler on Thursday and Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 84.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and mild. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy; storms possible after midnight. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 87.

Thu: Low: 52. High: 71. Clearing and cooler.

Fri: Low: 45. High: 60. Mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 30. High: 56. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 29. High: 64. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 45. High: 68. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

