Wichita Presbyterian Manor enriches residents with art program, receives Helping Hand

DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers and KWCH 12 give a $1,200 Helping Hand to the Presbyterian Manor in recognition of the "Art is Ageless" program.
By Felicia Rolfe and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local art program proves there’s no age limit to creativity.

“You’re never too old to create anything, or do anything,” said Presbyterian Manor Senior Living Counselor Amy Watson.”

That’s the message behind the Presbyterian Manor “Art is Ageless” competition and exhibit where residents become accomplished artists and their works are displayed throughout Presbyterian Manor communities.

In recognition of the enriching uplift for local senior, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
3 seriously injured after WPD officer hits vehicle at intersection
BREAKING: Wichita Police advise neighbors to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area...
WPD peacefully arrests barricaded person in W. Wichita neighborhood
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old early...
Haysville teen dies after early Sunday crash
Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Man faces 2 felony charges in shooting of teen who knocked on door in Kansas City
Crews on scene in SW Sedgwick County after a body was found submerged in water.
Sheriff identifies body found in Sedgwick County pond

Latest News

Art is Ageless
Presbyterian Manor enriches residents with art program, receives Helping Hand
League 42
New season brings new opportunities for Wichita’s League 42
Wichita Heights High School track standout Grant Pierce is one of the country's best high...
Wichita Heights wheelchair athlete shines at KU Relays, sets sights on records
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Summer camps and activities for kids this summer