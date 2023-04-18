Wichita Presbyterian Manor enriches residents with art program, receives Helping Hand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local art program proves there’s no age limit to creativity.

“You’re never too old to create anything, or do anything,” said Presbyterian Manor Senior Living Counselor Amy Watson.”

That’s the message behind the Presbyterian Manor “Art is Ageless” competition and exhibit where residents become accomplished artists and their works are displayed throughout Presbyterian Manor communities.

In recognition of the enriching uplift for local senior, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand.

