Biden to discuss economic plan, deficit

The lines of communication between the White House and House Republicans on the debt ceiling appear frayed. (CNN, POOL, HOUSE TV, THE WHITE HOUSE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is set to highlight his economic plan during a speech at a union training center in Accokeek, Maryland, as fights heat up on Capitol Hill about long-term spending and deficits.

The White House says Biden will contrast himself with “extreme MAGA House Republicans” who want to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act and move manufacturing overseas.

Biden will outline his plan to cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years by asking the super-wealthy and large corporations to pay more taxes.

He also plans to cut wasteful spending on special interests.

The White House is banking on the plan being popular among Americans, even though it doesn’t have a real chance of passing on Capitol Hill.

