Earth Day family fun events happening around town

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22, 2023. Are you ready to celebrate and have fun?

April 22, 1970, the inaugural Earth Day was observed, an annual commemoration that acknowledges the accomplishments of the environmental movement and highlights the importance of safeguarding the Earth’s natural resources for the benefit of future generations.

It is time to show our appreciation to Mother Earth and pamper her a bit on her special day.

Here are some fun events in the area to enjoy on Earth Day.

Earth Day Events 2023 Clifton Square Earth Day Celebration Join The Marketplace @ Clifton Square and Grate Fill as we celebrate Earth Day with some of our favorite peeps! * Grate Fill will be hosting a Bingo Challenge with the chance to win free refill products for an entire year! * Off The Press will be joining us with the freshest pressed juices in all of 'ta town! * Lusero Forever offers the trendiest permanent jewelry & one-of-a-kind hat bar sure to please! *River City Botanical House will be slingin’ plants! Saturday, April 22nd from 10-3! Great Plains Nature Center Clean Up Day Join Great Plains Nature Center staff and volunteers from 9am to 11 am for a day in the park! This springtime work day serves as a chance to clean up the trails and prepare the park for the warm, sunny seasons to follow. We look forward to this day each year as a great way to reconnect with fellow community members for a little spring cleaning and a celebration of Earth Day! Exploration Place Earth Day Celebration Free screening of "Kansas: An Immersive Dome Experience", variety of activities for the whole family. Botanica Earth Day Celebration Saturday, April 22 - Earth Day: Activities 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Earth Day Photo Booth by Art's Photography Special Guests in the Children's Garden Party Barn Earth Day themed Scavenger Hunt Seed Craft Station Bug Bungalow Preview Week

Make celebrating Earth Day a family tradition with these fun ideas:

Make an animal feeder or house for your backyard or a park area

Help the kids plant and care for a special garden all their own

Feed wild birds in nature areas

Start a nature journal

Help a neighbor with their yard work

Have a nature scavenger hunt

Take a nature walk on a hiking trail

Enjoy a day of fishing

Plant a tree

Find natural materials and make Earth art

