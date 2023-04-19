A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening - overnight

Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings
Today - Tonight's severe weather outlook
Today - Tonight's severe weather outlook(KWCH, SPC)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk has been issued for all of central Ks as the threat for severe storms continues to climb. Between 4-8pm, we will be watching central and south central Ks for the development of storms. These storms will have the chance to produce very large hail, damaging winds to 70mph, and an isolated tornado. The “Cap” (warm layer in the atmosphere that prevents storm development) which may limit storm coverage, is very strong this evening, but if we get one or even two storms to develop, they will quickly turn severe. As of now, north central Ks has the highest chance of seeing severe weather, but everyone in the level 2 out of 5 risk needs to be on guard. Overnight after midnight, a secondary timeframe for stronger storms will be possible along a cold front. Damaging winds will be the main threat from storms with gusts up to 70mph. Storms may linger into daybreak for southcentral/south east Ks. By 7am, storms will be out of our viewing area into far SE Ks. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings this evening - tonight and make sure you keep it on 12 news!

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
File Photo
Dog flu outbreak in Oklahoma could pose threat in Kansas
Crews on scene in SW Sedgwick County after a body was found submerged in water.
Sheriff identifies body found in Sedgwick County pond
Two critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
2 seriously injured in crash near downtown Wichita
Newton family looking to change city ordinance to keep son's emotional support pot bellied pig.
Newton boy at risk of losing pot-bellied pig after anonymous complaint

Latest News

Hodes Veterinary Health Care
Dog flu
Where's Shane? The Artist Lounge
Where's Shane? The Artists Lounge 3
Where's Shane? The Artists Lounge
Where’s Shane? The Artist Lounge
Where's Shane? The Artists Lounge
Where's Shane? The Artists Lounge 2