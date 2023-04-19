A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening - overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk has been issued for all of central Ks as the threat for severe storms continues to climb. Between 4-8pm, we will be watching central and south central Ks for the development of storms. These storms will have the chance to produce very large hail, damaging winds to 70mph, and an isolated tornado. The “Cap” (warm layer in the atmosphere that prevents storm development) which may limit storm coverage, is very strong this evening, but if we get one or even two storms to develop, they will quickly turn severe. As of now, north central Ks has the highest chance of seeing severe weather, but everyone in the level 2 out of 5 risk needs to be on guard. Overnight after midnight, a secondary timeframe for stronger storms will be possible along a cold front. Damaging winds will be the main threat from storms with gusts up to 70mph. Storms may linger into daybreak for southcentral/south east Ks. By 7am, storms will be out of our viewing area into far SE Ks. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings this evening - tonight and make sure you keep it on 12 news!

