Governor signs bill establishing Kansas' 28th state park

On April 19, 2023, Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill establishing Lehigh Portland Trials as the...
On April 19, 2023, Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill establishing Lehigh Portland Trials as the Kansas' 28th state's park.(Lehigh Portland Trails)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT
ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill on Wednesday establishing a new state park in Allen County – Lehigh Portland State Park. The bill also provides disabled veterans with permanent hunting and fishing licenses for free.

Iola Industries donated the property, an estimated $2 million gift, to the State of Kansas with the intent to create a state park around the Lehigh Portland Trails. With the governor’s signature, the state established its 28th state park.

“As a previous Executive Director of the Kansas Recreation and Park Association, I know firsthand how important our parks are to our communities and our economy. This bill also helps our veterans overcome financial barriers to participate in all the good our parks have to offer,” said the governor.

The 360-acre park includes 14.5 miles of trails, caves, a lake, and forestry.

