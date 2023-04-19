Jeep crashes into W. Wichita insurance office, no one hurt

An insurance office sustained extensive damage, but no one was injured when a jeep crashed into...
An insurance office sustained extensive damage, but no one was injured when a jeep crashed into the business.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There were no injuries at a hectic scene Tuesday afternoon at a west Wichita insurance office after a Jeep crashed into the front of the business.

Shelter Insurance Agent Chris Walters said he was sitting at his desk in his West Kellogg office when the Jeep jumped the curb and crashed through the glass front.

Walters said the driver was a client who the the gas instead of the brake.

