Jeep crashes into W. Wichita insurance office, no one hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There were no injuries at a hectic scene Tuesday afternoon at a west Wichita insurance office after a Jeep crashed into the front of the business.

Shelter Insurance Agent Chris Walters said he was sitting at his desk in his West Kellogg office when the Jeep jumped the curb and crashed through the glass front.

Walters said the driver was a client who the the gas instead of the brake.

