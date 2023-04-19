Man accused of shooting, killing 4 in Maine has criminal history in Kansas

Joseph Eaton
Joseph Eaton(Two Bridges Regional Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday confirmed that a man arrested in connection to a shooting that left four people dead and several others injured in Maine has a criminal history in Kansas.

Dan Dillon, a spokesperson for the DA’s office, said Joseph Eaton was convicted of burglary in Maize in 2008. He was sentenced to probation for the crime. Supervision ended in 2020, Dillon said.

Eaton is currently being held in a Maine jail on four counts of murder for allegedly shooting and killing four people on Tuesday. The four were found in a home in rural Maine. Eaton has yet to be charged with randomly shooting three others on a busy interstate highway. Police said the 34-year-old had been released from the Maine Correctional Center four days before the shootings.

The names of the victims in Maine have not been released, and officials have not discussed a possible motive.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Newton family looking to change city ordinance to keep son's emotional support pot bellied pig.
Newton boy at risk of losing pot-bellied pig after anonymous complaint
File Photo
Dog flu outbreak in Oklahoma could pose threat in Kansas
Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Crews on scene in SW Sedgwick County after a body was found submerged in water.
Sheriff identifies body found in Sedgwick County pond
Two critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
2 seriously injured in crash near downtown Wichita

Latest News

Where's Shane? The Artist Lounge
Where's Shane? The Artist Lounge 5
Hodes Veterinary Health Care
Dog flu
Today - Tonight's severe weather outlook
A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening - overnight
Where's Shane? The Artist Lounge
Where's Shane? The Artists Lounge 3