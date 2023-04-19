Man accused of shooting, killing 4 in Maine has criminal history in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday confirmed that a man arrested in connection to a shooting that left four people dead and several others injured in Maine has a criminal history in Kansas.

Dan Dillon, a spokesperson for the DA’s office, said Joseph Eaton was convicted of burglary in Maize in 2008. He was sentenced to probation for the crime. Supervision ended in 2020, Dillon said.

Eaton is currently being held in a Maine jail on four counts of murder for allegedly shooting and killing four people on Tuesday. The four were found in a home in rural Maine. Eaton has yet to be charged with randomly shooting three others on a busy interstate highway. Police said the 34-year-old had been released from the Maine Correctional Center four days before the shootings.

The names of the victims in Maine have not been released, and officials have not discussed a possible motive.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com