NC man arrested for stealing from Barton County businesses with fake checks, IDs

The Barton County Sheriff's Office arrested 65-year-old Roger Kornegay for using fake checks and IDs to steal from local businesses.(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Since early February, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for a North Carolina man accused of using fake checks and IDs to steal from local businesses. That search ended Tuesday with the suspected thief’s arrest in Oberlin.

“Identifying him just took a lot of old-fashioned detective work,” said Barton County Sheriff Brett Bellendir.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 65-yera-old Roger Kornegay.

“He would go in and buy x amount in maybe one, two, three different places, then he’d split town,” Bellendir said of Korengay’s suspected use of fake ID’s and checks.

Bellendir said finding Kornegay wasn’t easy.

“At one point in the investigation, the detectives discovered this guy was using approximately 25 different ID’s that he had checks for,” the sheriff said.

Surveillance photos from a local business helped.

“We had to try and figure out who this guy was, ‘what as he doing and what was he up to?’” Bellendir said.

The sheriff’s office said at Kornegay’s stop at BTI Equipment in Great Bend, employees said he looked like an average customer just there to buy some farming equipment.

“I didn’t suspect anything, and (he) finally came up, had a couple of boxes, probably around $11,000 worth of stuff,” BTI employee AJ Brauer said of Kornegay.

The high-dollar purchase wasn’t legitimate, the sheriff’s office said.

“We believe this is going to be a pretty large case by the time it’s done,” Bellendir said. “If we can find all the victims in this case, we’ll probably be in the tens of thousands of dollars.”

