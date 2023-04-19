Newton boy at risk of losing pot-bellied pig after anonymous complaint

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After an anonymous complaint to the Newton Police Department, the Grigoreva family has until the end of the month to figure out what to do with it’s son’s emotional support animal. The pot-bellied pig, Ginger, goes against Newton’s animal ordinance.

The animal is more than just a pet for the oldest Grigoreva boy, Owen.

“I felt depressed, medicine was helping, but I still was depressed. It really made me sad. But, when we got Ginger, it made me much happier,” said 9-year-old, Owen.

Now, Owen is at risk of losing Ginger due to the ordinance.

“It’d make me feel really sad because she’s kind of like a part of my family,” said Owen.

Jessica Grigoreva, Owen’s mother, said she was sad when Newton Police told her she was going to have to get rid of Ginger at the end of the month. Now, she said she’s going to do everything she can to change the ordinance.

“I just decided that Owen’s come so far in regards to his anxiety and depression that I was going to have to find a way to fight it because I just couldn’t do that to my son and have his mental health go back,” said Jessica.

The next city commission meeting is Tuesday, April 25. Jessica said she will be there, advocating for what makes her son happiest.

“He really struggled even with daily interactions, he didn’t really want to leave the house a whole lot. Ginger interacting with Owen really just brought him out of his depression and made him a whole different kid. I hope that people would do some research and understand that they’re really great animals,” said Jessica.

Owen said he’s hopeful he won’t lose his best friend.

