Pair of freshman lead Wichita State past Oklahoma State for second time

STILLWATER, Okla. (Release) - A pair of freshmen lifted No. 23 Wichita State to an extra inning win, 3-1, at No. 3 Oklahoma State Tuesday night at Cowgirl Stadium.

Sami Hood hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning with two outs and Alex Aguilar held the potent Oklahoma State offense to just one run on eight hits.

Wichita State (37-8) completed the regular season sweep of the Cowgirls with Tuesday’s win in 8.0 innings after earning an 8-7 win just two weeks ago in Wichita. It marks Wichita State’s highest ranked road win in school history, backing up the win against OSU at home.

The Shockers are now 3-0 this season in extra inning games, two of those coming in the last four games. Wichita State is 3-1 in games vs. ranked opponents this season, all three top 10 victories.

Sydney McKinney had another three-hit night, two bunt singles and another infield single. She is now top 10 all-time in NCAA history with 361 career hits. Lauren Mills drove in the other run in the first inning on an RBI single.

Aguilar improved to 11-2 this season in the circle behind a complete game gem. The freshman didn’t allow a run until the bottom of the seventh on an RBI groundout, and sent the game to extras stranding two in scoring position.

McKinney opened the game with a leadoff bunt single, stole second and then scored on Mills’ RBI single in the left-center gap, putting the Shockers on top 1-0.

Oklahoma State really only threatened once before the seventh. The Cowgirls had runners on the corners with two outs in the third, but Aguilar got out of it with a ground out to short.

In the bottom of the seventh, Oklahoma State put its first two batters on via singles. After a sac bunt and a walk to load the bases, Morgyn Wynne produced the game-tying run on a ground out to short. With runners on second and third and two outs, Aguilar again kept her composure, inducing a ground out to send the game to extras.

After two quick outs in the top of the eighth, Mills worked a walk, setting the stage for the freshman Hood. The very first pitch of the at bat, she crushed down the left field line for a no-doubter home run.

The Cowgirls had one last chance in the bottom of the eighth. A leadoff single from pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl might have rattled some pitchers, but Aguilar went right to work retiring the next three hitters to secure the road win.

