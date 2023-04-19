Sedgwick County commissioner warns of fake Facebook profile

Sarah Lopez
Sarah Lopez
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioner Sarah Lopez issued a warning on Wednesday about a fake Facebook account pretending to be her.

“Please do not communicate with this fake profile pretending to be me,” said Lopez. “If you receive a message or a comment asking you to contact them, I’d appreciate (it) if you would report the page.”

Lopez said she’s been trying to have the fake profile taken down but hasn’t had any luck.

Lopez apologized for the confusion and said she hopes that the fake profile is removed sooner than later.

