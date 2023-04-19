Storm chances return this evening with a few stronger storms possible

Storms will continue into the nighttime hours
Severe threat this evening - tonight
Severe threat this evening - tonight(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels more like summer this morning, and our afternoon will follow suit. Highs in the middle to upper 80s are 15-20 degrees above average, but Wichita will have to hit 91 to tie the record high from 1987.

A powerful cold front will move across the state later today into the night. Showers and storms, some severe, are possible between 5-8 pm over central Kansas. A second batch of storms is likely after 2 am across south central Kansas, and everyone should be storm-free by sunrise.

The primary concern is large hail, up to the size of golf balls, but damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph are also possible. An isolated, short-lived tornado cannot be ruled out over north-central Kansas this evening.

Even colder air will ooze into the state on Friday setting the stage for near freezing temps on Friday night. Not only are record lows possible, but some young vegetation is also at risk if left outside and/or not covered-up.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy, and very warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 87.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; storms possible after 2 am. Wind: S/NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Clearing and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 71.

Fri: Low: 43. High: 64. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 34. High: 59. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 33. High: 64. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 45. High: 63. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Tue: Low: 47. High: 59. Cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

