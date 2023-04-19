Upcoming freeze poses threat to spring plants

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Freezing temperatures are expected overnight Friday and early Saturday for much of Kansas, posing a threat to spring plants that are out.

Great Bend is among communities where many have welcomed spring by planting and plotting flowers.

“I wanted to put my plants out, so I had somebody help get those out, and here they are. Now they’re outdoors,” said a Great Bend resident named Charles.

It came as a shock to some in the Barton County community when they heard about cold conditions on the way. Recent high temperatures above normal for this time of year indicated the time was right for planting.

“Usually by this time we’re out of the freeze category,” Charles said.

As spring plants don’t mix with freezing temperatures, there are steps you can take to protect them.

“I would be watching the forecast very carefully,” said Barton County Extension Agency Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent Alicia Boor.

To save plants from freezing, she advises covering them with a blanket or something with a lid like a cooler that helps to trap in warm air before it gets cold overnight.

“If they’re covered, because of the warmth that we’ve had over the last couple of days, that ground is going to stay warmer,” Boor said.

Another step to protect spring plants is to water gardens thoroughly before the freeze.

Charles said he’s hoping that covering his flowers will be enough to get them through the temporary freeze.

“What I’m going to do is, I don’t want to move them back and hire somebody again to move them back, so I’ll just cover them and hope,” he said.

