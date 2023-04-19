Upcoming freeze poses threat to spring plants

By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Freezing temperatures are expected overnight Friday and early Saturday for much of Kansas, posing a threat to spring plants that are out.

Great Bend is among communities where many have welcomed spring by planting and plotting flowers.

“I wanted to put my plants out, so I had somebody help get those out, and here they are. Now they’re outdoors,” said a Great Bend resident named Charles.

It came as a shock to some in the Barton County community when they heard about cold conditions on the way. Recent high temperatures above normal for this time of year indicated the time was right for planting.

“Usually by this time we’re out of the freeze category,” Charles said.

As spring plants don’t mix with freezing temperatures, there are steps you can take to protect them.

“I would be watching the forecast very carefully,” said Barton County Extension Agency Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent Alicia Boor.

To save plants from freezing, she advises covering them with a blanket or something with a lid like a cooler that helps to trap in warm air before it gets cold overnight.

“If they’re covered, because of the warmth that we’ve had over the last couple of days, that ground is going to stay warmer,” Boor said.

Another step to protect spring plants is to water gardens thoroughly before the freeze.

Charles said he’s hoping that covering his flowers will be enough to get them through the temporary freeze.

“What I’m going to do is, I don’t want to move them back and hire somebody again to move them back, so I’ll just cover them and hope,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Man faces 2 felony charges in shooting of teen who knocked on door in Kansas City
Crews on scene in SW Sedgwick County after a body was found submerged in water.
Sheriff identifies body found in Sedgwick County pond
BREAKING: Wichita Police advise neighbors to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area...
WPD peacefully arrests barricaded person in W. Wichita neighborhood
Shaggy is a two-time Grammy award-winning artist.
Wichita Riverfest announces concert lineup, discount button sales
Man critical after shooting near Central and Grove

Latest News

Two critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
2 critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
An insurance office sustained extensive damage, but no one was injured when a jeep crashed into...
Jeep crashes into W. Wichita insurance office, no one hurt
Listening session
Wichita Public Schools hosts student feedback session
Dyslexic students
Kansas law expands resources for students with dyslexia