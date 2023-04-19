Where’s Shane? The Artist Lounge

By Shane Konicki
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -This morning we’re out at the Artist Lounge...getting the details on a fun paint and sip event to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The Workroom! Today we’ll do some painting and let you know how you can celebrate too! You can find more info on the Artist Lounge at www.theartistloungeict.com.

