Wichita firefighters: Fires to vacant houses a dangerous trend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the past few months, Wichita firefighters report seeing more fires to vacant homes than ever before. It’s a situation they describe as a dangerous trend in the city.

The latest such call happened Tuesday morning when Wichita fire crews responded to a blaze to a boarded-up house in south Wichita. The extent of the damage was enough for the city to tear down the structure. This wasn’t the first time this house in the 1700 block of South Broadway was on fire. But this time, it was too close for comfort for neighbors.

“It was like five in the morning. One of my kids wakes us up out of our sleep and is like, ‘the house next door is on fire,’ said south Wichita resident Jasmine Carter. “So we all jump out of our sleep.”

The vacant house next door was engulfed in flames, only feet from Carter’s windows.

“It was so big of a fire that every window on this side of my house was red,” she said, referencing the side of her home closest to where the vacant house stood.

With the flames that close, panic set in as adults in the house scrambled to get small children to safety.

The house next door was supposed to be empty, but it hadn’t been.

“Squatters outta nowhere started going in and out,” Carter said. “I even had a confrontation with a squatter over there.”

She said for the second time, this was the source of the fire.

“They set the house on fire that (first) time,” she said of the squatters at the vacant property next door. “The people across the street saw the fire, called the police and got us all out that time.”

A burned-up house didn’t seem to detour any unwelcome guests.

“Even after the first fire, it was like all of the stuff from the fire department coming and spraying, there was stuff hanging out the doors, there would still be people walking up and going through stuff in that house,” Carter said.

It was a dangerous problem not only for neighbors, but also for firefighters.

“Vacant and abandoned structures nationally, as far as firefighter injury and death, pose very significant risk to firefighters,” Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Lane Pearman said.

WFD needs property owners to help in addressing the problem, he said.

“Keep tabs on that structure because you can come in and secure the structure properly, but even within a day or two, people will have found their way back inside,” Pearman said of unoccupied homes.

